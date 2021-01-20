Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canopy Growth, Quanta Services And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) instead of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO).
Cramer would be careful with Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) because of a big move higher. These moves tend to have another leg up, but he doesn't want to be too aggressive.
Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is a way to play the marijuana space, thinks Cramer.
CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a good spec, said Cramer.
Everything Michael Klein has been involved with, Cramer has liked it. But he thinks Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is speculative.
Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.
