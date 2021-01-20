Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canopy Growth, Quanta Services And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 11:28am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) instead of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO).

Cramer would be careful with Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) because of a big move higher. These moves tend to have another leg up, but he doesn't want to be too aggressive.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is a way to play the marijuana space, thinks Cramer.

CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a good spec, said Cramer.

Everything Michael Klein has been involved with, Cramer has liked it. But he thinks Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is speculative.

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

