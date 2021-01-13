Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kodak, Apple And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would wait for Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) to come down because it has doubled.

Cramer doesn't want to fight Michael Saler on MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). He is willing to bless the idea for traders who are looking for a Bitcoin derivative trade.

Molecular engineering is the way of the future, said Cramer. He is not going to get in the way of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB).

Cramer would be careful with Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

Cramer doesn't like Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK). He would sell it.

Cramer would own Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). He would not trade it.