Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

25% Pullback On Alibaba Is A 'Gift' — 'Fast Money' Picks For January 11

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Steve Grasso said Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK) is going much higher.

Catherine Faddis is a buyer of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). The stock is down 20% from its highs on problems in China, said Faddis. She thinks the pullback is a gift.

Brian Kelly wants to buy Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE). He sees it as a long term investment.

Guy Adami thinks Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is a buy.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STPK)

95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Kelly Catherine Faddis CNBC Fast Money Guy Adami Steve GrassoSmall Cap Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.