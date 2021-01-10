25% Pullback On Alibaba Is A 'Gift' — 'Fast Money' Picks For January 11

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Steve Grasso said Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK) is going much higher.

Catherine Faddis is a buyer of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). The stock is down 20% from its highs on problems in China, said Faddis. She thinks the pullback is a gift.

Brian Kelly wants to buy Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE). He sees it as a long term investment.

Guy Adami thinks Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is a buy.