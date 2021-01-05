Market Overview

Delos Capital Advisors' Analyst Shares His Stock Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2021 5:51pm   Comments
Delos Capital Advisors' analyst, Andrew Smith, shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Trading Nation" three stocks he would buy and three stocks he would avoid.

Smith likes Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) because the increase in the activity in the financial sector is going to create more demand for the company.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is one of his go-to names. He expects to see an increase in earnings over the next year.

Smith is also bullish on GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). He thinks it is going to benefit from new PS5 and Xbox console refreshes. The stimulus check is also a positive catalyst.

The inflation-sensitive stocks should be avoided, believes Smith. He named Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) as stocks that won't do well under the accelerated inflation regime.

