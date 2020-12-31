'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Barron's Call On Nordstrom

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), which was named on Thursday by Barron's as a department store survivor.

The analyst also noted the stock has more room on the upside. Najarian sees the company as more of a luxury retailer. It is concentrating on markets where it thinks it can sell, rather than just having a gigantic footprint.

Karen Firestone is not ready to commit money to Nordstrom. She thinks it can make between $2.20 to $2.50 per share in earnings and with a 20 multiple, it can trade over $40. That would make it an interesting buy, but there are a lot of ifs in that whole statement so she would not buy the stock right now.

The company would have to show more cash flow and bring the dividend back.

Joe Terranova advised viewers who are considering purchasing the stock to make sure the position is very small. He thinks Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) is a better buy because of the geographic locations for its stores.