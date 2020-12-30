Why FinTech Acquisition Is Trading Higher Today

FinTech Acquisition’s Stock Price And Volume Action

FinTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ: FTIV) stock is trading up 8.24% to a price of $11.85. The stock’s current volume for the day is 5.57 million, which is approximately 2734.29% of its previous 30-day average volume of 203.55 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: FinTech Acquisition shares are trading higher after the company announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $10.32 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $17.44 and fallen to a low of $5.0.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.