Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Microvision's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Microvision's Stock Today

Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) is currently down 2.3% to a price of $6.14. The stock’s volume is currently 3.70 million, which is roughly 19.87% of its recent 30-day volume average of 18.62 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Microvision shares are trading lower after the company announced it has entered into a $13 million equity offering agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $2.98 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $9.74 and fallen to a low of $0.15.

