Why Altimmune's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Altimmune's Stock Today

Altimmune’s (NASDAQ: ALT) stock is trading up 4.36% to a price of $11.51. The stock’s volume is currently 582.65 thousand, which is roughly 28.86% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.02 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Altimmune shares are trading higher after the company announced it began its multinational Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcellTM for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $11.46 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $35.1 and fallen to a low of $1.6.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.