Cramer Gives His Opinion On US Steel, On Semiconductor And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is not the stock he has been recommending. He advised a young investor to buy Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and AirBnB Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) instead.

Cramer likes Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS).

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is a great company, said Cramer. It has finally got its mojo.

Cramer likes the diagnostics and he prefers Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. over Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX).

Instead of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), Cramer would rather own Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE).