Cramer Gives His Opinion On US Steel, On Semiconductor And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 8:10am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is not the stock he has been recommending. He advised a young investor to buy Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and AirBnB Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) instead.

Cramer likes Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS).

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is a great company, said Cramer. It has finally got its mojo.

Cramer likes the diagnostics and he prefers Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. over Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX).

Instead of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), Cramer would rather own Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media

