Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Wells Fargo, Caterpillar And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2020 2:23pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he believes in Charlie Scharf, the CEO of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). (The Federal Reserve Board gave banks the greenlight to restart share buybacks after the market close Friday.)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is a winner, said Cramer. He likes infrastructure plays.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) could go to $200, said Cramer. He likes Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) more.

Cramer likes Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) for that crowded space.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is too hard to own, said Cramer. If he had bought it at a lower price, he would be selling now.

Cramer would hold on to Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) even though it has already doubled.

 

