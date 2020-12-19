Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Wells Fargo, Caterpillar And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he believes in Charlie Scharf, the CEO of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). (The Federal Reserve Board gave banks the greenlight to restart share buybacks after the market close Friday.)
MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is a winner, said Cramer. He likes infrastructure plays.
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) could go to $200, said Cramer. He likes Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) more.
Cramer likes Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) for that crowded space.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is too hard to own, said Cramer. If he had bought it at a lower price, he would be selling now.
Cramer would hold on to Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) even though it has already doubled.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media