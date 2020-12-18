New Hot Stock? CleanSpark Set To Impress Investors On Glowing Upgrade

Power-Hour guest and chemist Jack Hurley (@jax_capital on twitter) breaks down why CleanSpark is the real deal for investors.

Who: Jack Hurley is an organic chemist who works for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). In addition to his scientific background, Hurley has a deep family history in finance.

“There’s more than 50 years of Wall Street experience combined between my parents,” Hurley told Jason Raznick on Benzinga’s Power Hour.

What: CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a software-technology company that specializes in clean microgrid energy. CleanSpark’s microgrid technology has potential to be the future of clean energy for residential, industrial and agricultural developments.

Why: Consensus estimates have upgraded CleanSpark’s stock earlier this week, based on the company’s earnings per share (EPS). Since the upgrade, the stock has climbed 10% throughout the week.

Changing The Game: Hurley loves CleanSpark’s position as a leader in an emerging market, “When you look at the future of energy distribution and the way that people logically think about utilities and grids, that's changing,” Hurley said. “CleanSpark was one of the first companies to look at that.”

Growth: The company could grow over the next decade as Hurley believes an increase in demand for its services are expected. “There’s a whole ecosystem of business that’s going to emerge out of this market,” Hurley said.

CleanSpark is currently trading at $18.00 (+2.47%). Its 52-week-low is $0.97 while its high is $18.46 with an average volume of around two million.

Learn more about CleanSpark on Benzinga Pro. Click here to view the full interview.