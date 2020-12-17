Why Oriental Culture Holding Is Trading Higher Today

Oriental Culture Holding’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Oriental Culture Holding’s (NASDAQ: OCG) stock has been rising Thursday, up 147.29% to a price of $22.0. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.70 million, about 347.63% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.35 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Oriental Culture Holding shares are trading higher as a potential post IPO volatility. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.05 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.37 and as low as $5.27.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.