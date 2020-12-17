Cramer Weighs In On Plug Power, Marvell And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said there was an upgrade on Wednesday which made him feel like HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) is going to be a winner when this thing is over. He thinks the stock goes to $200.

Everybody likes mobile entertainment, said Cramer. He wants to do more work on the stock because it's hot as a pistol.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is excellent, said Cramer. He likes the stock because it is run by the car guy.

Cramer thought Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) would run out of steam, but there are so many positive hydrogen stories. He would not give up on hydrogen.

Instead of Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM), Cramer would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ).

Cramer would not go to Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY). He feels it is too risky.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is the ultimate 5G play and the stock is going higher, thinks Cramer.