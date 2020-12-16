'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Home Depot, Tractor Supply And More

On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Jim Cramer likes Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) and says he predicts a few analysts will come out tomorrow and boost the stock.

Jon Najarian likes United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) and notes he bought it today after disappointing earnings last week.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova likes Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO).

Decatur Capital Management's Degas Wright likes ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) and notes 12% of the company's revenue comes from the software-as-a-service, digital solutions to help doctors work with patients.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH).