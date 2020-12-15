'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Ontrak , Bristol-Myers Squibb And SL Green Realty

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee advised a viewer to think long term about Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK). She owns the stock and she loves the AI power behind the company.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is not a buy for Josh Brown because it's not his cup of tea. He thinks it's okay for the long term as he understands how it can work for people who are very patient. The stock is the cheapest among the large-cap pharma stocks because 90% of Bristol-Myers revenue goes off-patent by 2030 so the management has a decade to figure out how to replace that and outgrow that.

Jenny Harrington bought SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) last week. The company is the largest office landlord in New York City. It pays a 6% dividend and it has 94% same-store occupancy. It is collecting 97% of rates. The public shares reflect a cap-rate of 8.25%, which is the rent divided by the building price. In the private markets, those same buildings are trading at 4% to 4.5% so there is a huge discount in the public shares, explained Harrington.