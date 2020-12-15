Market Overview

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Bed Bath & Beyond, Yum Brands And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 11:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to take a little off the table in Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN). He thinks it may have hit the top.

Cramer prefers Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) over Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH). He also thinks Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is okay.

At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) is trading at seven times earnings and Cramer likes the stock.

The only two oil companies Cramer is recommending are Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD). He is also willing to recommend Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) because Pioneer is buying it.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is a buy, said Cramer. The CEO managed to get rid of some worthless assets and he got a lot of money in. He is now doing accelerated buyback, explained Cramer.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is not a buy at its current price, thinks Cramer. He would wait for a pullback below $100.

Cramer thinks Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is a hype, but at $5, it is worth a throw.

Cramer is not going to go against Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) and its CEO Ledecky. He knows Ledecky for 45 years and he is a money maker.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) is too speculative for Cramer.

Cramer is not a buyer of Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV). He likes JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

