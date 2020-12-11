Market Overview

Cramer Advises Viewers On CVS Health, Cheesecake Factory, More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 11:47am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said his charitable trust owns CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS). The stock came in a little bit on Thursday, but it is going to be the principal way to get the vaccines, he said. 

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) is an interesting story and Cramer is going to do a piece on this thing because it is so hot he's got to figure out what is going on.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) is an essential restaurant for Cramer, which means it is going to survive and a lot of other restaurants are not going to make it.

Instead of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO), Cramer would buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media

