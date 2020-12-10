Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On MongoDB, Toll Brothers And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2020 4:35pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said she sees 15% to 20% upside for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS). It also has a 6.6% dividend yield so Harrington would keep holding it.

Josh Brown advised a viewer to hold Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) and position size it. He would trim the stock as it goes higher because it has already moved a lot.

Jon Najarian owns Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and he has written calls against his long position. He is hoping it will trade higher after the earnings.

Kourtney Gibson thinks Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is absolutely a buy because of low-interest rates and the best housing market we have seen in decades.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Jon Najarian Josh Brown Kourtney Gibson

