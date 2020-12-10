'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Uber, Square And More

On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian says he likes SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSE: KRE).

Gilman Hill's Jenny Harrington says she likes Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) and notes the company has a 7% dividend yield and the company's investor day is today.

Loop Capital Markets' Kourtney Gibson says she likes Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and notes the stocks are not priced in yet as it relates to the affect that Crypto will have on these platforms.

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown says he likes Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER).