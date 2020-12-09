Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why MTS Systems's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In MTS Systems's Stock Today

MTS Systems’s (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 50.44% to a price of $57.71. The stock’s volume is currently 2.60 million, which is roughly 1664.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 155.92 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MTS Systems Corp shares are trading higher after Amphenol announced it will acquire the company for $58.50 per share in cash.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of MTS Systems’s stock was $28.35 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $52.34 and a low of $13.15 in the past 52 weeks.

