Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Curis's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
Curis’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Curis’s (NASDAQ: CRIS) stock is trading up 321.52% to a price of $6.51. The stock’s current volume for the day is 240.02 million, which is approximately 13905.23% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.73 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Curis shares are trading higher after the company announced "positive" preliminary data from an ongoing Phase 1 study of CA-4948 monotherapy in patients with leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $1.26 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.59 and fallen to a low of $0.62.

