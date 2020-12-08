Cramer Weighs In On Domino's Pizza, Gilead, More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is very good. He thinks it is a win because it can deliver food contactless.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) had really good news about new drugs this weekend and the stock went down anyway, said Cramer. He would be a seller.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) had a really nice move higher so Cramer would take some off the table and let the rest run. He is a believer in fuel cell companies, but he doesn't want to be greedy.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is developing therapies for central nervous system disorders and that is a very difficult business, but Cramer likes it. He thinks it is a very good spec, although many companies failed in this area.

Cramer thinks Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a good company, but he wants to take a look at Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) earnings report before he makes his mind on Lennar.

Cramer prefers Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) over Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), but Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is the only Chinese company he is willing to recommend.

Vertiv Holdings Co Class A (NYSE: VRT) is a very, very good spec, said Cramer.

You need to be very careful with specs like CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX), said Cramer. He will take a closer look at the stock.

There are a lot of other stocks Cramer likes better than 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS). He is not a buyer.