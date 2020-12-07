6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and Q1 active clients were up 10% year over year.
- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size or price was disclosed.
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
