Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Picks For December 7

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2020 3:48pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour recommended iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ: TUR).

Bonawyn Eison is a buyer of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE: EWZ).

Jeff Mills sees an opportunity in EVs and the auto sector in general. He wants to buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Steve Grasso loves the value rotation. He is going to stick with Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE). He thinks Democrats have a chance of taking the U.S. Senate, which will have a positive impact on value stocks.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSE)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 250 Points; BioSpecifics Technologies Shares Spike Higher
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Trinseo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
'Fast Money' Traders Discuss Wells Fargo's Upgrade Of Caterpillar
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Fast Money Jeff Mills Steve Grasso Tim SeymourSmall Cap Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.