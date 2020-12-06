'Fast Money' Picks For December 7

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour recommended iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ: TUR).

Bonawyn Eison is a buyer of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE: EWZ).

Jeff Mills sees an opportunity in EVs and the auto sector in general. He wants to buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Steve Grasso loves the value rotation. He is going to stick with Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE). He thinks Democrats have a chance of taking the U.S. Senate, which will have a positive impact on value stocks.