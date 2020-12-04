Cramer Weighs In On BlackBerry, PayPal And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Cramer advised a viewer to sell BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and buy Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has some value, but Cramer would be very, very careful because there are too many of these companies in the sector.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) can go higher, thinks Cramer. He sees the company as the bank of the future.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has run up a lot and it's a little too expensive for Cramer at this point.

People didn't like Veeva Systems Inc's (NYSE: VEEV) quarter, but Cramer is not willing to abandon ship. He wants to bring the management to the show before he makes the decision about the stock.