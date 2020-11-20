'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Lululemon, AT&T And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee went over their final trades for the day.

Pete Najarian mentioned Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU): "I think Lululemon is going a lot higher than my good friend Steve Weiss does."

Jenny Harrington mentioned AT&T (NYSE: T): "If you're worried about missing out on the market, you won't miss this one. Still down 30%, 7.5% yields, 8x earnings, and a really good company paying down debt."

Steve Weiss mentioned Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA): The stock has a long way in front of it and more people are going to find out about it.

Shannon Saccocia mentioned Martin Marietta (NYSE: MLM): "This is a construction aggregate company. Think infrastructure trade, also think the population growth in Texas, as they have a big footprint in cement in Texas."