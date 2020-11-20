Steve Weiss Weighs In On Jumia

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Steve Weiss discussed the recent changes he's made to his portfolio. Amongst those changes were Jumia Technologies (NASDAQ: JMIA).

Weiss is bullish on Jumia Technologies. He added on to his already existing position in the company.

"I think this company is going to do extremely well," said Weiss.

He stated that it's the Amazon.com of Africa and that this is a long-term position for him, and not just a trade.