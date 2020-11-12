Target, Michigan-Based Big Moods Announce Partnership To Sell Stickers

Big Moods, an online art store that sells stickers and accessories, formally announced a partnership with Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to sell stickers on the e-commerce giant's platform.

What Happened: As part of a vision to provide freelance artists the ability to make income and spread mental health awareness through stickers, Big Moods and Target announced customers will be able to shop 34 different high-quality Big Moods Sticker Packs.

The products will ship to all U.S. customers in new packaging and lower prices.

“As a U.S.-based startup, we are thrilled at this opportunity to sell our unique sticker packs on Target.com,” said Joey Rexford, co-founder and CEO at Big Moods.

“We look forward to providing customers high quality vinyl stickers at new low prices, and can’t wait to see everything we will accomplish together.”

The decision to partner with Target comes after Big Moods added three other national retailers to its wholesale customer list: Altar’d State, Dry Goods and Tilly’s.

“This partnership means a lot to the Big Moods team and is a big step forward for our wholesale strategy as we continue to grow the brand in the sticker and expression category,” the co-founder said. “We look forward to growing this new relationship with Target and can't wait to see what we will accomplish together.”

Why It Matters: Rexford and his twin brother Andy launched Big Moods in 2018 after successfully growing the @CollegeStudent media brand into an influencer marketing company — Amp Social — serving clients like Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) and Rate My Professors, which was previously owned by MTV.

The start of Big Moods came as a natural evolution of the brothers’ free-spirited media brand, Rexford told Benzinga in an interview last year.

“It was just an interesting place to buy things for the college audience. It took off, and we took that opportunity to expand the audience and grow into the sticker market.”

In light of Andy’s experience with depression, Big Moods partnered with Active Minds to support mental health awareness. Now, the company’s stickers support emerging creatives and mental health initiatives.

“This new partnership to sell on Target.com provides us the opportunity to continue our mission to spread positivity and provide high quality, fun, and relatable stickers to customers wherever they shop,” Rexford told Benzinga.