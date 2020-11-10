'Halftime Report' Final Trades: American Tower, Jumia And More

On CBBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” the investment committee went over their Final Trades.

Jim Lebenthal mentioned American Tower (NYSE: AMT). The stock is a little expensive.

Steve Weiss sold Jumia Technologies (NASDAQ: JMIA). Although it moved towards profitability, that’s not the game plan, said Weiss. The company got there at the expense of sales and marketing. He thinks it'll be okay on a long-term basis, but that’s not what he wanted to see out of an online retailer.

Weiss also trimmed Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA), citing major anti-trust issues.

Tiffany McGhee bought Disney (NYSE: DIS). She said it’s a whole new world with earnings this Thursday, she thinks it’ll have more than 100 million subscribers with Disney+ and the strong track record of outperformance in park and film and integrating the two.

Michael Farr bought CVS (NYSE: CVS). He noted the reasons being 8x earnings, 3.4% dividends and they give out a lot of flu shots: “This stock’s making money."

Pete Najarian mentioned he bought the stock and calls in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY).