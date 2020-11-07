Cramer Gives His Opinion On Workhorse, Alibaba And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would pick First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) over Solaredge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG).

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is a good company and a very high quality stock, he said. He prefers lower-end companies, more gaming oriented, but he doesn't want to go against the call and he thinks Plantronics is a good one.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is a bit of a showhorse for Cramer. If he wanted an EV stock, he would buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG).

Instead of Moneygram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), Jim Cramer would buy Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) because it is going all in with crypto.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is okay, Cramer said. He prefers Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD).

Cramer is pounding the table to buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA).

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) also is good, Cramer said -- he thinks we need pet insurance.