Cramer Weighs In On Fisker, Novocure And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) is a decent spec.
Cramer is willing to endorse Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR). He thinks it's trading at a decent level to buy.
Instead of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), Cramer would rather buy First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR).
Cramer is not a big fan of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG).
