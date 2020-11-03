Market Overview

Cramer Weighs In On Fisker, Novocure And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2020 8:41pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) is a decent spec.

Cramer is willing to endorse Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR). He thinks it's trading at a decent level to buy.

Instead of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), Cramer would rather buy First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR).

Cramer is not a big fan of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG).

