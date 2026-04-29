Costco Is '60% Cheaper Than Traditional Grocery,' Says JPMorgan—And The Price War Is Getting One-Sided

According to JPMorgan, the warehouse giant can be "up to 60% cheaper than traditional grocery," a spread that's hard to ignore—and even harder to compete with.

The Price Gap That Changes Behavior

This isn't just about being cheaper. It's about being structurally cheaper.

Costco's model—limited SKUs, bulk buying, and a capped markup—allows it to undercut traditional grocers in a way that isn't easily replicated. While supermarkets juggle promotions and shrinking margins, Costco keeps prices consistently low and lets volume do the work.

The result is a widening gap that is starting to shift consumer behavior. When the price delta stretches this far, shopping patterns don't just adjust—they migrate.

Why Rivals May Struggle To Respond

Traditional grocers face a tougher equation. Higher SKU counts, complex supply chains, and thinner operating leverage make it difficult to match Costco's pricing without sacrificing profitability.

Even big-box peers aren't immune. JPMorgan notes Costco is roughly 30% cheaper than Walmart and Target on a relative basis, reinforcing its position as the price leader across categories.

That creates a scenario where competitors are forced into reactive pricing strategies, while Costco continues to dictate the terms.

A Price War With A Clear Leader

The bigger takeaway is this: the price war in retail isn't just intensifying—it's becoming uneven.

Costco isn't simply competing on price; it's resetting expectations around value. And as long as that gap holds, traffic—and market share—are likely to follow.

In a high-cost environment, the lowest-cost operator doesn't just win. It pulls further ahead.

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