Costco's $1.50 Hot Dog Prices To Go Up? Here Is What CEO Ron Vachris Has To Say About That

Vachris Reassures Fans On Combo Price

In a video posted to Costco's Instagram on Wednesday, Vachris sat in a Costco food court eating the quarter-pound all-beef hot dog and, before taking a bite, said, "$1.50, for this hot dog?"

Asked if the price was going up, he replied, "The hot dog price will not change as long as I'm around." When prompted to describe it, he added, "Amazing. Amazing quality. Amazing value. That's $1.50 well spent."

Costco Defends A Near-Mythic Bargain

In 2022, then-Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said after an earnings call that the hot dog and soda would stay at $1.50 "forever." But before leaving in early 2024, he told Bloomberg the deal was "probably safe for a while," briefly reviving fears that the bargain might finally budge.

Strong Results Back The Stable Message

Elsewhere, total revenue reached $69.60 billion, topping expectations of $69.29 billion, while membership fees rose to about $1.36 billion from $1.19 billion a year earlier. Costco said it now operates 924 warehouses, including 634 in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Price Action: Costco shares were down 1.63% on Wednesday, closing at $979.92, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has been up approximately 15% year-to-date.

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