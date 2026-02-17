On Monday, YouTube star and entrepreneur Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, dived into a debate over Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups after the grandson of the candy's inventor accused The Hershey Co’s (NYSE:HSY) of altering key ingredients.

Reese's Heir Questions Ingredient Changes

Last week, Brad Reese, grandson of HB Reese, criticized Hershey's in a LinkedIn post, alleging that some Reese's products have shifted away from traditional milk chocolate and real peanut butter.

He alleged that certain items now use alternative components, including "peanut-butter-style crèmes."

HB Reese created the iconic peanut butter cup after working for Hershey in the 1920s. Hershey later acquired the Reese's brand in 1963 and has since made it one of its flagship products.

Hershey's did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

MrBeast Enters The Chocolate Fight

MrBeast shared screenshots of Brad Reese's comments on X and used the moment to promote his own chocolate company, Feastables.

"FYI this is why Feastables started selling peanut butter cups," Donaldson wrote, adding, " We use real peanut butter just like you'd find in a jar."

Feastables, launched in 2022, competes directly with legacy chocolate makers, including Hershey's.

Profit Motive Or Ethical Mission?

When a user on X questioned whether Donaldson's move had more to do with profits.

MrBeast pushed back, saying, "Easier high margin ways to make money than chocolate."

He added that Feastables aims to build a more ethical supply chain, says the company pays farms a living income reference price, buys fair trade and audits child labor risks.

Price Action: Hershey's shares slipped 1.63% on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

HSY stock earns a strong Momentum rating in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, reflecting a positive price trend across the short, medium and long term.

