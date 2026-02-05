Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money”, highlighted Costco Wholesale Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:COST) move to sell authentic Hermes Birkin bags and select Chanel products at a significant discount in Chinese warehouse display cases.

“Love this stock but this one is just crazy!! wrote Cramer.

He responded on a post on X reporting the development. The bags are being sold of around $14,000 in Chinese warehouses, far below typical average market price, stated the post.

This approach, first rolled out during Costco debut in Shanghai in 2019, has fueled viral demand among China's affluent shoppers.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Costco topped expectations, reporting first-quarter revenue of $67.31 billion versus estimates of $67.14 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.50 per share, ahead of the $4.27 consensus.

Defensive Rotation Puts Costco In Spotlight

Earlier in January, Mizuho upgraded Costco to Outperform from Neutral and raised its price target to $1,000 from $950, implying about 17% upside.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Costco has a quality score of 95.92% and a value rating of 35.22%. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare Costco performance with its peers.

Price Action: Over the past year, Costco stock declined 4.26%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Wednesday, the stock edged 0.04% higher to close at $978.35.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



Photo courtesy: Steve Travelguide via Shutterstock







