Dollar General Shoppers Maybe Eligible To Receive $10 As Part Of $15 Million 'Deceptive' Pricing Class Action Settlement: What You Should Know

Discount retailer, Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) , is set to pay shoppers across its 20,000 nationwide outlets, as part of its “deceptive” pricing class action settlement.

$15 Million Settlement For ‘Deceptive’ Pricing

According to court filings, the company has agreed to a $15 million settlement resolving nationwide claims that shoppers were charged prices at checkout that did not match advertised shelf prices, even as the company itself did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Under the agreement, consumers who purchased items at Dollar General stores in the United States between Oct. 10, 2016, and Nov. 19, 2025, and who were charged more or less than the price displayed on the shelf may be eligible for compensation.

Eligible class members may submit claims for a cash payment of $10 or the actual overcharge amount, whichever is higher, for each documented pricing error. Households can make up to two claims, with a maximum of $20 per household in cash compensation.

In addition to the cash option, all class members may register to receive a one-time in-store discount of $3 on purchases of $10 or more, during a designated two-day promotional period, for which the company has yet to announce dates.

The company has also agreed to implement corrective measures intended to improve pricing accuracy, including third-party pricing audits and enhanced pricing oversight, without actually admitting to any wrongdoing.

Dollar General did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for a comment. This story will be updated as soon as we receive a response.

Dollar General Stock Dips

Shares of Dollar General were down 1.74% on Thursday, closing at $144.60, but are up 2.05% overnight. The stock had a great run in 2025, gaining over 83% during the year, as analysts continue to remain bullish with Morgan Stanley raising its Price Target to $160 last week, which represents an upside of 10.65% from current levels.

The stock scores high on Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms.

Photo Courtesy: Robert V Schwemmer on Shutterstock.com