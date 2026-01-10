Amazon Proposes First Big-Box Retail Store In Orland Park

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has proposed opening a large-format retail store in Orland Park, Illinois.

Check out the current price of AMZN stock here.

Amazon, one of the world’s top five retailers, is considering the development of a commercial retail site at the former Petey’s II restaurant location. The proposed site, situated at the southwest corner of 159th Street and LaGrange Road, would cover approximately 35 acres.

Amazon Ramps Up Physical Retail Efforts

The plan includes a one-story commercial building spanning 229,000 square feet, larger than a Walmart Supercenter (NASDAQ:WMT), primarily for retail purposes, with a limited warehouse component.

The proposal also encompasses multiple future commercial outlots, representing a substantial potential investment in one of Orland Park’s most prominent and heavily traveled corridors.

This is the latest move in Amazon’s latest physical retail efforts, after it launched bookstores, a chain of fashion stores, convenience marts, and supermarkets, scrapping some concepts along the way.

The proposed development is expected to generate sales tax revenue for Orland Park, providing long-term financial support for municipal services and capital improvements without introducing residential density into an already busy commercial corridor.

Amazon’s proposal has been approved by the Orland Park Plan Commission and is set for a vote from the full village board on Jan. 19.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.