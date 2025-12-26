These 300 Stores Are Closing Across The US In 2026—And Shoppers May Feel It Fast

In an ongoing trend of retail retrenchment, nearly 300 retail stores are expected to close their doors in 2026, following the pattern of significant store closures observed in 2024 and 2025.

Major chains including Macy’s and Kroger (NYSE:KR) have unveiled plans for multi-year store closures extending into 2026. This trend is not limited to large chains, as many niche stores are also reallocating resources to bolster their online presence.

For 2026, the outlet has already identified almost 270 planned closures. Retail data and consulting firm Coresight Research had previously forecasted that approximately 15,000 retail locations would shut down in 2025.

Among the significant closures, Carter’s, a prominent children’s and baby apparel retailer in North America, intends to close 150 stores across the region over the next three years. Macy’s has plans to close 150 locations through 2026, allowing the company to concentrate on its top-performing locations and online experience, reports the Business Insider.

Kroger has announced plans to shutter 60 “unprofitable” stores across the US over the next 18 months, starting from June 2025. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) also announced the closure of 20 Yankee Candle stores in the US and Canada from January 2026.

Also Read: AI Revolutionizes Black Friday Shopping As Online Sales Reach New Heights

Other notable closures include select Saks Off 5th stores in early 2026 and three REI stores in the first quarter of 2026.

The retail industry continues to face challenges, with the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer behaviors driving a shift away from physical stores. The ongoing pandemic has further accelerated this trend, with many retailers choosing to close unprofitable stores and focus on strengthening their online platforms.

This trend is expected to continue into 2026, with major and niche retailers alike announcing closure plans.

The impact of these closures on the retail landscape and consumer shopping habits will be significant and is something to watch closely in the coming years.

Read Next

Hackers Expose Customer Data—Retail Pharmacy Giant Paying $6.8M in Compensation