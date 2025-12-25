Crypto Makes Christmas Wish Lists As Inflation Forces Americans To Rethink Holiday Spending

In the face of rising inflation, American consumers are increasingly interested in receiving cryptocurrency as Christmas gifts, according to a recent survey conducted by Visa Inc.

What Happened: The report highlighted the shift in consumer behavior in the wake of escalating living costs. Despite inflation eating into disposable income, the desire for digital assets as gifts is on the rise.

Although inflation has somewhat receded from its post-pandemic peak, the cost of essentials such as housing, food, insurance, and utilities remains high.

Even as wages have managed to keep up with inflation, households have less leeway for investing or discretionary spending than before 2022.

The survey reveals that 28% of Americans would be thrilled to receive crypto as a holiday gift, a figure that surges to 45% among Gen Z. This preference underscores a fondness for assets that are flexible, digital-first, and potentially long-term in value.

At the same time, 47% of US shoppers reported using AI tools to assist with holiday purchases, primarily to find gift ideas and compare prices.

This suggests a consumer mindset focused on optimization rather than excess.

Younger shoppers, particularly Gen Z, demonstrate higher adoption of crypto payments, digital wallets, biometric authentication, and cross-border shopping than any other age group.

The data implies that crypto gifting is not replacing essentials but rather traditional discretionary items at a time when consumers remain selective.

Why It Matters: The increasing acceptance of crypto as a gift, despite tighter disposable income, indicates a cultural normalization rather than speculative exuberance. This shift in consumer behavior could potentially influence the future of gifting and holiday spending, with digital assets becoming a mainstream choice.

The trend also highlights the growing comfort and familiarity with digital-first, flexible assets among younger consumers, which could shape the future of consumer spending and investment habits.

