Wealthy Shoppers Splurge As Lower-Income Households Hunt For Deals On Cyber Monday: Consumers Spend $9.1 Billion Online

Online shopping on Cyber Monday highlighted a stark contrast in consumer behavior, as wealthier shoppers splurged on holiday purchases, while lower-income households chased deals across all major shopping platforms.

Cyber Monday Sales Surge

U.S. shoppers spent $9.1 billion online on Cyber Monday, up 4.5% year-over-year, through 6:30 p.m. ET, tracked by Adobe Analytics, according to a Reuters report.

See Also: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs Predict Fed Will Cut Rates In December

The platform that tracks over a trillion visits made by shoppers to online shopping sites expects the day’s tally to end between $13.9 billion and $14.2 billion. This marks a strong end to the holiday shopping stretch that began immediately after Thanksgiving.

This remains broadly in line with Black Friday online sales last week, which stood at $8.6 billion through the evening, an increase of 9.4% year-over-year. Holiday spending from Nov. 1 to Nov. 27 stood at $99.6 billion, up 6.8% from last year.

The K-Shaped Economy

While the holiday spending surge eased some of the recent anxiety around weakening consumer sentiments, it also underscored a widening divide in the U.S. economy, with wealthy households continuing to splurge, while those in the bottom quintile hunt for deals and discounts.

This highlights the growing cost-of-living pressures that are predominantly hurting low-income households, which is clearly seen as a sign of a K-shaped economy, where those at the top continue to climb, while the bottom stagnates and gets left behind.

According to a study by the Bank of America Institute last week, an estimated 24% of U.S. households spend 95% of their income on necessities, leaving little for discretionary purchases or long-term savings.

“Higher income and lower income households are living in two different worlds,” Bank of America Institute Economist Joe Wadford said.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo Courtesy: Girts Ragelis on Shutterstock.com