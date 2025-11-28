Global Shoppers Drive $36 Billion Thanksgiving Sales, Setting Up High-Stakes Black Friday

Global consumers showed a strong appetite for deals on Thanksgiving, pushing online spending up by 7.9% to an estimated $13.1 billion on Thursday afternoon, according to Salesforce data.

Digital sales worldwide were expected to reach $36 billion by the end of the holiday, setting an unexpectedly firm backdrop as the 2025 shopping season gets underway.

US Shoppers Resilient As Uncertainty Looms

By 2 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving, U.S. online spending was running 5.8% higher than a year ago, reaching $2.6 billion. Salesforce projected full-day U.S. sales would climb 6% to $8.6 billion, helped by steep promotions aimed at countering tariff-driven cost pressures and jittery consumer sentiment.

Despite economic uncertainty and elevated import costs linked to U.S. trade policy, early signs suggest “cash-strapped consumers” are still chasing promotions to stretch their budget, especially in electronics, apparel, and seasonal gifts.

Even so, forecasters expect a more muted holiday season overall, driven heavily by value-seeking shoppers.

Salesforce's September outlook called for U.S. online holiday sales (Nov. 1– Dec. 31) to rise just 2.1%, slowing from last year's 4% pace.

See also: Black Friday Shopping To Decline 4%, First Drop In Four Years: Consumers Rein In 2025 Shopping

All eyes now turn to Black Friday, with Salesforce expecting $78 billion in global online sales and $18 billion in the U.S., making it the year's biggest digital shopping day.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock