Cramer Weighs In On How The 'New Normal' Will Hurt Kohl's And PVH

The "new normal" in a post-coronavirus universe will certainly look different from the "old normal," which makes companies like Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) and PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) "uninvestable," Jim Cramer said Monday evening.

There are signs that the American public is finally "getting a handle" on the coronavirus pandemic and many consumers are eager to start shopping again, Cramer said on "Mad Money." The $1,200 stimulus checks add more reason to be optimistic that an economic rebound is on the horizon.

Kohl's: No More Dividend

Shares of Kohl's gained nearly 18% on Monday amid the new sense of hope. But does this rally make sense? Not according to Cramer, who said the only reason to own the stock -- the attractive dividend yield -- is now gone.

Consumers may have also come to realize they can "live without" Kohl's during the quarantine, Cramer said.

PVH: Where Will The Momentum Come From?

PVH is the parent company behind some of the most global iconic brands in fashion, namely Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. But for PVH to succeed in a post-coronavirus universe, Cramer said it needs a major catalyst to spur momentum.

Historically, the back-to-school season is important for PVH but as it stands now, Cramer said it's far from a foregone conclusion when schools will reopen.

