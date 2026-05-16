Amid mounting pressure on U.S. pizza chains from weaker consumer spending and slowing restaurant traffic, Washington-based wood-fired pizza chain Smoking Monkey Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week as it seeks to restructure its debt and reorganize operations.

Parent company TB Enterprises LLC filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle, according to court filings. The filing lists assets of up to $50,000 and liabilities ranging between $100,000 and $500,000.

The largest unsecured creditors listed in the court papers include the Washington Department of Revenue, Sysco, Chase Card Services, Gravity Payments, Greco and Puget Sound Energy, all owed amounts ranging from about $34,000 to more than $52,000.

TB Enterprises previously operated three Smoking Monkey Pizza locations in Washington, but its Spokane outlet closed about two months ago. The company's Renton and Seattle locations remain open.

Pizza Chains Grapple With Weak Consumer Demand

The filing underscores the difficult operating environment facing restaurant chains. In 2025, the industry experienced a challenging economic backdrop, with customer traffic declining every month except July, according to data from Black Box Intelligence and CNBC.

At the same time, weak North American demand, cautious consumer spending and intense promotional activity in the quick-service restaurant sector weighed on quarterly results at Papa John’s International, despite growth in its international business and expansion efforts.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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