McDonald's Expands Brand With $750M Stadium Deal

The new $750 million stadium, opening in 2028, will be called McDonald's Park, marking the brand's first U.S. professional sports stadium naming deal.

The initiative supports local youth through the P.L.A.Y.S. program and aims to expand access to soccer across Chicago, reinforcing McDonald's community presence.

Earnings Snapshot

Last week, the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.83, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.74. Quarterly sales of $6.517 billion outpaced the Street view of $6.466 billion.

McDonald's executives said during the company’s conference call that the conflict in the Middle East did not have a material impact on first-quarter results, though management cautioned that the operating environment remains volatile.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $342.25. Recent analyst moves include:

JPMorgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $305.00) (May 11)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $305.00) (May 11) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $305.00) (May 8)

: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $305.00) (May 8) Barclays: Overweight (Lowers Target to $350.00) (May 8)

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Christopher Carril said there were “no major surprises” from McDonald's results, with revenue growth coming in slightly below Street expectations. While the softness in April is likely transitory due to tough year-on-year comps, macro uncertainty is a concern, he added.

MCD Technical Outlook: Oversold Signals And Key Levels

From a technical perspective, McDonald’s is currently facing challenges, trading at $275.32, which is approximately 10.9% below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $308.89. The stock has been on a downward trend, with a 12-month performance of -10.97%. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.02, indicating that the stock is oversold, suggesting potential for a rebound if buying interest increases.

Key Resistance : $311.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $311.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $271.98 — the 52-week low, which could act as a psychological barrier for traders.

MCD ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weights

Significance: Because MCD carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MCD Stock Price Activity: McDonald’s shares were up 0.17% at $275.32 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock