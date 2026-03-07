Fast-food chain Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) has launched a nationwide contest, promising a $100,000 package for the role of “Chief Tasting Officer”. The contest, which started on March 2, will continue until March 30.

The winner will be hired as an independent contractor and will have to meet certain social media content deliverables.

The contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., aged 18 or older. Participants can enter by posting a public 60-second video on Instagram or TikTok, or by uploading a submission through the official contest website.

The job listing, which questioned, “Do you care more about bacon than bottom lines?” was posted on a dedicated website outside Wendy's corporate domain and on Wendy’s official X handle.

The listing hilariously pitches the role as "a job AI can’t steal because… no mouth duh," and mentions the only requirements as: "A human mouth. A pulse. Opinions. Creativity. Taste."

Burger War On Social Media

Wendy's mocked McDonald's by posting a video of its U.S. President, Pete Suerken, enjoying a Baconator on X, captioned: "This is what it looks like when you don't have to pretend to like your ‘product'."

But Investors Are ‘Lovin’ McDonalds

On a year-to-date basis, Wendy’s declined 10.47%, while McDonald’s surged 7.18%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

