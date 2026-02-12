McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is adapting its menu as a growing number of Americans on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, alter portion sizes, snacking habits, and beverage choices.

McDonald's Tests High-Protein Options For GLP-1 Users

During a Wednesday earnings call, CEO Chris Kempczinski said McDonald's is testing menu items to appeal to customers taking GLP-1 medications.

"As adoption grows, we know that consumers’ behavior changes," Kempczinski said.

He noted these customers tend to favor protein-rich meals.

Smaller Portions, Less Sugary Drinks, Changing Orders

Vice President Jill McDonald highlighted high-protein options already on the menu, including Snack Wraps, Sausage Biscuit sandwiches, and McCrispy Strips.

"We're also seeing changes around maybe less snacking, changes in some of the beverages that they drink, less sugary drinks," Kempczinski added.

Jill McDonald confirmed the company has longer-term plans to serve this customer segment, but did not provide further details.

GLP-1 drug adoption in the U.S. has been rising steadily, with an estimated 10% of the population using these medications, which suppress appetite and reduce food intake.

The trend is prompting companies across the food industry to adjust.

Conagra Brands and General Mills are offering smaller portion options labeled "GLP-1 friendly," while Shake Shack introduced its "Good Fit Menu" featuring high-protein and lettuce-wrapped burger options.

McDonald's Q4 Results Beat Estimates Amid $5 Meal Popularity

Earlier this week, McDonald’s reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, beating analyst expectations with revenue of $6.83 billion and earnings per share of $3.05.

The company's $5 meal deal helped boost U.S. same-store sales by 9%, appealing to budget-conscious consumers amid rising grocery costs.

While facing pressure from menu price increases and softening demand, especially among low-income customers, McDonald's pursued global growth, announcing plans to open 2,200 new restaurants and reintroduce fan-favorite items like Snack Wraps and new chicken strips.

