Food Companies Rethink Menus For GLP-1 Users As Wegovy Weight Loss Pill Gets Approval

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novo Nordisk A/S' (NYSE:NVO) Wegovy pill (once-daily oral semaglutide 25 mg) to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

Wegovy pill became the first oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist therapy approved for weight management.

The approval was based on the OASIS trial program and the SELECT trial.

Data

In the OASIS 4 trial, oral semaglutide 25 mg taken once daily demonstrated 16.6% mean weight loss when treatment was adhered to in adult participants with obesity or overweight with one or more comorbidities.

The weight loss achieved with the Wegovy pill is similar to that of injectable Wegovy 2.4 mg.

Furthermore, one in three people experienced 20% or greater weight loss in the OASIS 4 trial.

Novo Nordisk expects to launch the Wegovy pill in the U.S. in early January 2026.

How Does It Impact Food Companies?

According to Reuters, more Americans are expected to opt for GLP-1 drugs in pill form rather than injections, driven by lower costs and reluctance among patients to self-inject.

As adoption accelerates, consumer eating habits are shifting, with users reporting quicker satiety and reduced food intake.

Executives and analysts say this is prompting food and restaurant companies to reassess portion sizes, nutritional profiles, and marketing strategies across categories.

Major food manufacturers and restaurant chains are rapidly adjusting their product lines and menus as the growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications changes how consumers eat, prompting a shift toward higher-protein, smaller-portion offerings.

According to Reuters, ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) began labeling select Healthy Choice frozen meals as "GLP-1 friendly" early this year with higher protein and fiber content. Those products were outperforming, signaling strong consumer interest.

ConAgra plans to roll out additional Healthy Choice recipes with the same labeling in May and partner with retailers such as Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) and Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to promote the line.

International food companies are also seeing momentum. French dairy group Danone (OTC:DANOY) told Reuters it is experiencing double-digit growth in its high-protein offerings.

The company noted that the trend has accelerated alongside increased use of GLP-1 medications, as consumers prioritize protein-rich foods that align with appetite suppression.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) recently added a "High Protein Menu," catering to customers seeking protein-forward options without large portions.

Other chains are focusing on portion control. In recent months, several restaurant brands have introduced smaller and lower-priced menu items.

At Noodles & Co. (NASDAQ:NDLS) , marketing head Stephen Kennedy told Reuters the changes are about giving diners flexibility. The goal, he said, is offering options that "satisfy without going overboard," reflecting how GLP-1 drugs are influencing consumer expectations around meals.

NVO Price Action: Novo Nordisk shares were up 0.86% at $52.05 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

