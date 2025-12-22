Starbucks Workers Union Occupy Seattle HQ In Escalating Strike Until 'New Proposals' Are Brought

The Starbucks Workers United, a union representing employees from hundreds of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) locations, has taken its protest to the company’s Seattle headquarters.

Union Blocks Starbucks HQ Entrance

The union, comprising baristas and other workers, has blocked the entrance to the Starbucks corporate headquarters in Seattle. The union plans to continue the strike until workers’ demands are met, despite police warnings to vacate the premises by Monday morning.

The union announced their move on X on Sunday, stating, “We took our ULP strike to Starbucks HQ in Seattle and plan to stay until [Starbucks] stops union busting and brings new proposals to the table…Today the cops told baristas they've been asked to clear the camp by tomorrow. Watch this space!”

They also stated that Representative Pramila Jayapal joined them on the picket line on Saturday.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The sit-in began last Thursday, with the police issuing a warning over the weekend.

Workers Spotlight Pay Gap

This protest is the latest in a series of actions by Starbucks workers. Earlier this month, the company agreed to a historic $38 million settlement with New York City over labor law violations, following a probe into the company’s alleged violation of the city’s Fair Workweek Law over 500,000 times since 2021.

The workers’ struggle for better working conditions has been a topic of public debate, with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani highlighting the pay disparity between Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol and the baristas.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has also criticized Starbucks for failing to finalize a contract with nearly 12,000 union workers.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Starbucks stock declined 4.17% as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Friday, it fell 1.22% to close at $88.33.

