What's Going On With Darden Restaurants Stock Today?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares are trading lower on Friday.

On Thursday, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.08, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.10.

During the earnings conference call, executives addressed shifting consumer behavior, saying the company continues to monitor the impact of GLP-1 usage, particularly on alcohol consumption, and highlighted that lighter-portion menu options are helping offset those changes.

Here are the analysts’ takes on the stock:

BTIG

Analyst Peter Saleh reiterated his Buy rating on Darden Restaurants, setting a price target of $225. He said the company's guidance appears achievable, as beef costs peak, labor pressures ease, and management leans modestly on pricing.

Saleh noted that sales momentum remains strong, while earnings are trailing for now but are expected to inflect higher going forward. He added that Darden's menu aligns well with consumer preferences, potentially supporting multi-year sales growth.

On the topic of GLP-1 usage, Saleh said the impact on Darden has been limited. Survey data suggest many GLP-1 users are lower-income and cutting back sharply on restaurant visits, particularly quick-service dining, rather than casual dining. He noted these trends could pressure industry same-store sales by roughly 0.5 to 1 percentage point.

Looking ahead, Saleh expects beef costs to rise at a low-teens pace, which may prompt additional pricing actions in the second half. He highlighted that part of the same-store sales improvement is due to higher pricing at LongHorn Steakhouse, while falling retail steak demand could eventually ease beef prices despite tight supply conditions.

Stephens

Analyst Jim Salera reiterated Equal-Weight rating on the stock, with a price forecast of $205.

Salera said consumer signals look uneven, with casual dining posting modest comps despite slightly negative traffic. He noted Darden Restaurants again outperformed the category on both sales growth and traffic trends.

Salera said diners want value and experience, reflected in strong satisfaction scores across key brands.

He highlighted strong engagement with abundance and affordability platforms at Olive Garden. He also pointed to everyday value messaging at LongHorn Steakhouse.

The analyst added that clear, bundled pricing at Fine Dining helps customers plan special-occasion spending. Darden's scale supports pricing that runs below inflation over time.

Salera said the lighter portions menu at Olive Garden aims to protect affordability perceptions.

The analyst said the fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS forecast stays unchanged, while the EBITDA outlook edges slightly higher. He added the fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS estimate also remains unchanged.

DRI Price Action: Darden Restaurants shares are trading lower by 2.48% to $187.98 at last check Friday.

