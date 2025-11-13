Zohran Mamdani Says He Won't Be Buying Any Starbucks While Workers Strike: 'Together We Can Send A Powerful Message'

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Kwame Mamdani has expressed his support for striking Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) workers who are demanding better work conditions and pay.

‘No Contract, No Coffee,’ Says NYC Mayor-Elect

On Thursday, Mamdani came out in support of the striking workers, saying, “Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract,” adding that he won’t be buying anything from Starbucks during the period of this strike.

“Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee,” said the newly elected progressive mayor, who is set to take charge of the city on Jan. 1, 2026.

The union said on X that the coffeehouse chain’s workers across the country are currently striking, calling for the “biggest and longest ULP strike in Starbucks history.”

They further urged customers not to buy from Starbucks for the duration of the “open-ended” unfair labor practices strike, with the hashtag “#NoContractNoCoffee.”

According to the Union, the company hasn’t made any efforts to wrap up the collective bargaining process for nearly a year, and has instead engaged in fighting with its own workers, via “union busting,” one of the issues they're demanding be addressed.

AOC Expresses ‘Solidarity’ With Workers

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez (D-N.Y.) also chimed in with her support for the workers, saying, “Starbucks employees have long fought against consistently unpredictable schedules, short staffing, low pay, and unfair labor practices,” in a post on X.

Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Congresswoman from New York, concluded her post by expressing her “solidarity” with the striking workers on Thursday.

Starbucks Shares Down Amid Union Issues

Despite its labor issues, Jonathan Maze, the editor-in-chief of Restaurant Business Magazine, noted that the chain has seen a surge in its foot traffic in November, primarily driven by the introduction of its new “Bearista” cup.

Shares of Starbucks were down 0.94% on Thursday, closing at $86.44, and another 0.47% overnight, ahead of the scheduled nationwide strike. The stock scores poorly across the board in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, but has a favorable price trend in the short term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock.

